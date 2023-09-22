Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Cloudflare, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Cloudflare, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Francisco, CA based CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. Cloudflare, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $656.42 million in 2021 to $975.24 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss declined from $260.3 million in 2021 to $193.38 million in 2022.



Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) declined from $66.20 per share on April 18, 2023, to as low as $39.90 per share on May 4, 2023.



