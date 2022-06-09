Cloudflare or Twingate? Make Your Choice Now!

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2022 -- Compared to legacy VPN architectures, the Zero Trust paradigm offers a more practical approach to security. Zero Trust is implemented differently by Cloudflare and Twingate. You need to choose the one that works best for you.



Using Cloudflare, companies can replace their existing protected networks with their own. Data resources are linked to a Cloudflare data center close to their location. When the WARP client app is installed on a device, it contacts the nearest Cloudflare data center. Cloudflare connects the user's device with the protected resource through a secure tunnel created between Cloudflare's data centers once authentication and authorization have been completed. By separating the control plane from the data plane, Twingate significantly increases performance. Policy information is distributed according to Twingate access control policies. Client apps and resources are responsible for policy enforcement. The client and resource travel the most direct route through an encrypted tunnel across the internet or through a private network.



It is up to you what to choose for your company. Find out the difference between Cloudflare and Twingate and decide whether one is more suitable for your company. Twingate is much more preferable for companies that demand more networks. Its approach simplifies the user experience even more.



Check out Twingate's free Starter tier for individuals or small teams, or contact them about how Twingate's Zero Trust solution simplifies and secures access control. Take advantage of this free starter park to see how their services work for you. Using their free starter park will allow you to decide whether to work with them or not.



About Twingate

With Twingate, companies can easily start on the journey towards Zero Trust by seamlessly bringing together identity, device, and contextual information to manage access to anything employees need to work. Twingate easily integrates with existing SSO, MDM, EDR, and network security products to make it easy to adopt Zero Trust security concepts and can be deployed in 15 minutes or less. The team includes veterans of Dropbox and Microsoft and is backed by leading investors including WndrCo, 8VC, BOND, SignalFire, Green Bay Ventures, and Dropbox founders Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi.