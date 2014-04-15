Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Eric Tam, founder of FlyBuyers has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to introduce CloudHawk in support of Austism Awareness Month. CloudHawk is the only professional pocket GPS tracker that can also monitor the temperature around people and objects. Useful for child and senior tracking and anti-theft tracking as well as asset, small-fleet and personal vehicle tracking. CloudHawk is currently the only pocket GPS tracker with a temperature monitor, and true 7 days battery life in the marketplace. Knowing the temperature around people or items the user desires to monitor, the CloudHawk can save a life and money. The patented extra sensitive GPS antenna can read the location of people or items with remarkable precision. The CloudHawk pocket tracker can provide location services in high rise buildings, parking garages, car trunks, under viaducts and within a ten meter radius outdoors.



Users can work with user-friendly Android and iPhone apps, or the detailed but simple to use internet interface on any computer or tablet. CloudHawk’s smartphone apps can show where a user is located on the same map as the device, so it can be used to track another person or item nearby or across town. While other GPS devices can only provide a still location, the CloudHawk pocket tracker can actually track a walking person or speeding car in motion.



Having worked in the development of the device for the USA market, Flybuyers, a company started to help military families earn extra income, has become the CloudHawk’s USA distributor. Eric Tam said of the device’s potential, “As I’m presently on active duty in the U.S. Air Force I know the needs associated with those serving in the military. My family has been touched by the need to keep track of those with Autism and Alzheimer’s. So, when we got the chance to work with CloudHawk, I knew it would provide outstanding benefits in so many ways.”



About CloudHawk

CloudHawk is a professional pocket GPS tracker that can also monitor the temperature around people and objects. The pocket GPS tracker is the only monitor in the marketplace that has a battery life of 7 days. The patented extra sensitive GPS antenna can read the location of people or items with remarkable precision-even indoors.



To make an investment in the CloudHawk Indiegogo crowdfunding project Click Here



About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



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