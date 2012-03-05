CloudKid Launches New Website, Looks Towards Future- Site Relaunch to Propel CloudKid to New Heights

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- Children’s media studio CloudKid has relaunched its website with the hopes of drawing new talent, partners and clients. The completely redesigned site has an improved interface and a sparkling new look and feel, while still managing to retain CloudKid’s trademark humor and charm.



CloudKid.com now features a simple layout with more info about the company’s background and services, as well as a comprehensive reel showcasing the wide range of CloudKid’s creative handiwork. Visitors can click on the Animation, Interactive and Development tabs to check out past and upcoming projects, and they can take a photo tour through CloudKid’s studio in Boston to see what it’s like to work for the ambitious yet playful media company.



The site signals a new leap forward in CloudKid’s growth. “We’re really excited about the site, because it truly illustrates our creative process,” said Dave Schlafman, CloudKid Co-Founder and Creative Director. “We want to show the world what CloudKid can do, and we want the most talented people in the world to be excited about the idea of working with us.”



Another new feature of the site—the Tools page—will be an innovative draw for animation and media junkies, providing free downloads of Flash tools CloudKid has developed for its various productions. “Our tools streamline our production process, and we hope they will help other artists and programmers too,” said Matt Moore, CloudKid Co-Founder and Interactive Director.



CloudKid’s site redesign comes amid some big moves for the small but rapidly growing company. Having just kicked off Season 3 of their two-time Emmy-nominated Fizzy’s Lunch Lab on PBSKIDSGO.org, the company is set to release their first original iPad app, Negative Nimbus. The website redesign, and the push to attract top talent to the studio, is aptly-timed as CloudKid takes off with these new ventures and opportunities.



About CloudKid

Founded in 2009, CloudKid specializes in interactive/animation production and story/character development, utilizing mobile, web and interactive technologies to help shape the rapidly evolving kids’ media industry. CloudKid believes in the power of innovation and creativity to truly change the way kids and families interact with entertainment—and learn from it. The team’s wide range of talent has brought projects to life for major kids’ media players like PBS Kids, Hasbro, The Hub, Sesame Workshop, WGBH and Scholastic.