CloudPublicity.com Officially Launches Bringing Public Relations to the Cloud

Frisco, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Recent start-up CloudPublicity.com has announced they are officially live, offering a new style of public relations that combines a mass press release distribution, a cloud based management system, Social Signals and the creation of news broadcast video's for $99. The new service has been much anticipated and rumored to be a top 2014 tech disrupter.



Rebekah Hudson, co-owner of the new Press Release Distribution start-up states, "Having been in the public relations industry for so long, we're excited about our most recent venture, CloudPublicity.com. We've successfully distributed over 4,000 press releases, but hear the same complaint in the industry; We need a direct contact to co-ordinate the public relations campaign."



CloudPublicity.com was designed to maintain the same level of press release distribution as the majors, yet include services only worthy of the modern digital age. While traditional press release companies focus on solely distributing a press release, CloudPublicity plans on taking the process much deeper. Each press release, following distribution, will receive over 2,000 dripped fed Social Signals over a course of 10 day to the highest rated Social Media sites around the world. Beyond the Social Signals, each client will receive an actual video broadcast of their news in HD, being presented by a real Hollywood Actor. The clients will own the news video and are allowed to do as they pleased with it moving forward including adding it their website, posting it to Social Media sites, as well as YouTube.



CloudPublicity has included a cloud based project management system in their website. Once a press release package is purchased, a client will be setup a log in and assigned to a dedicated public relations specialist. Clients can log in to CloudPublicity.com and see the name of their assigned representative, check completed task, upcoming task, download reports as well as communicate directly to their dedicated rep. Offering a direct ticketing system and messaging system, clients are expected to receive a nearly live experience with customer support.



For more information, visit CloudPublicity.com



About CloudPublicity.com

CloudPublicity Distributes Your News Content to the Largest Mass Media Outlets in the World, Including Yahoo, Yahoo Finance, Google News, Bing News, WSJ, Major Financial Companies, Facebook, Twitter and More. Every CloudPublicity.com Client Receives a Personal Account Manager that will Provide them a Personal URL and Login ID to Keep Track of Their Press Release in Real Time and Offer Fast, Personalized Tickets and Support. CloudPublicity.com Goes Beyond the Traditional Press Release Distribution on Yesterday and Provides a Dripfeed of 2000 Social Signal Submissions. CloudPublicity Will Professionally Create a Personal News Broadcast of Your News, and Provide the Client the Video.