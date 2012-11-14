CloudServerNews.co.uk Shows Visitors the Best Ways to Use Cloud Hosting to Save Money

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Over the past few years, cloud computing has played an increasingly dominant role in the world of technology. Today, businesses across the world are experiencing the benefits of cloud computing, including convenience and cost-savings.



But cloud computing is not a static industry. The world of cloud computing changes on a daily basis, and one website seeks to keep UK business owners updated about the latest advancements in the field. CloudServerNews.co.uk features quality editorial content on all the latest advancements from the world of cloud computing.



A spokesperson for the website explained how Cloud Server News helps visitors make an informed decision about cloud hosting:Cloud Server News



“Our website features news that will appeal to several broad groups of people. Business owners can use the site to learn how to save money through cloud computing, and cloud service providers can use our site to discover what kinds of technological advancements will be arriving in the near future.”



But CloudServerNews.co.uk is far more than just a news aggregator. The website also has resources for those who know very little about cloud computing. A list of frequently asked questions answers queries like “What is cloud hosting?” and “What is a public cloud?”



A spokesperson explained why it’s important for the website to cater to businesses and individuals of all levels of knowledge about cloud computing:



“Although cloud computing has been around for several years, we understand that not everybody fully understands what it is. And even those who have a rudimentary knowledge of cloud computing might not understand the difference between public clouds, private clouds, and hybrid clouds. Our website is designed to teach visitors about these topics while providing the latest industry news.”



The website also keeps visitors up-to-date on the latest news about infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), which is the most popular type of public cloud hosting. With infrastructure-as-a-service hosting plans, the host provides virtual or physical machines for the client as well as an operating system platform controlled through the cloud. It’s the most basic form of cloud computing available today, and it’s a system that is helping business owners across the United Kingdom save money by avoiding the high costs of physical server space.



Whether currently using cloud computing to save money or interested in learning about the benefits of cloud hosting for the first time, CloudServerNews.co.uk wants visitors to use the website to learn everything they need to know about cloud computing and its cost-saving benefits.



About CloudServerNews.co.uk

CloudServerNews.co.uk offers information about cloud computing in the United Kingdom. The website also features articles about the latest news from the cloud computing industry. For more information, please visit: http://www.cloudservernews.co.uk