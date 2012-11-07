Cloudy Witness: Blessedly Assured - New Christian Novel Poised to Change Bible's Perception for Good.

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- In her home base of Omaha, Janette Jones has become something of a local celebrity with her hugely popular stage production of ‘Sistah-Girl’. Playing thousands of times to critical acclaim between 2002 and 2008, Jones has now taken the play’s favourite characters and placed them in an inspirational new book.



Titled ‘Cloudy Witness: Blessedly Assured’, this compelling piece of Christian fiction could well be the most ground breaking sprit-inspired book ever released.



Synopsis:



“Cloudy Witness: Blessedly Assured, tale weaving at its best, takes the reader into the presumptuous world of the beloved characters of Sistah Girl. Etta Mae and Donnie Smith, Tonika and Josh Gibbons, Delilah and Damien Whitman. Included in the mix is our favourite fast talking rumourmonger, Stephanie Willis. Two fortunate souls experience life changing encounters with a clandestine figure clad in white. Subsequently, their lives are never the same!”



As the author explains, the book will provide a powerful and thought-provoking read.



“This project has been months in the making. The Word will come to life like never before in this piece of Christian fiction,” says Jones.



She continues, “Readers are more apt to devour and fall in love with the Word all over again.”



Since its recent launch, Cloudy Witness has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. With so much success under her belt, Jones remains focussed on what is important.



“The message contained within the book is its ultimate appeal. After experiencing it, readers will never look at the Bible the same way again,” she adds.



‘Cloudy Witness: Blessedly Assured’, published by WestBowPress, is available from: http://amzn.to/SxmSSr



For more information, please visit the book’s official website: http://www.cloudywitness.com



About Janette

Janette was awarded an exhorter's license in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and most recently, as a licentiate, she was awarded license to preach. Upon completion of her ministerial studies, Janette will achieve the status of 'local elder' in the AME Church. Hailing from Goldsboro, North Carolina, Janette and her retired military spouse are the proud parents of two sons and a daughter. She and her husband now call Bellevue, Nebraska home after many years of travel.