Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Investor Alert: Update in Lawsuit

On February 5, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Clover Health Investments, Corp over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants between October 6, 2020 and February 4, 2021 and in the registration statement issued in connection with the December 2020 Merger of Clover and Social Capital III made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Clover's Clover Assistant platform was under active investigation by the Department of Justice ("DOJ") for at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals, that the DOJ's investigation presented an existential risk to the Company, since it derives most of its revenues from Medicare, that Clover's sales were driven by a major undisclosed related party deal and misleading marketing targeting the elderly, not its purported "best-in-class" technology, that a significant portion of Clover's sales were by way of an undisclosed relationship between Clover and an outside brokerage firm controlled by Clover's Head of Sales, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



On June 28, 2021, an amended Complaint was filed and on August 27, 2021, the Defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the amended Complaint.



Then, on February 28, 2022, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.



