Clovis Plumbing Services Helps Celebrate, Promote Rinnai Ultra Series Tankless Water Heaters

Clovis, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Clovis Plumbing Services recently recognized Rinnai's Luxury Series Tankless Water Heaters with its distinguished "Product of the Year" designation.



"Of the hundreds of products we incorporate into our homes, Rinnai Ultra Series Tankless Water Heaters are the complete package—energy efficiency, the ultimate hot water experience for homeowners and installation flexibility for our contractors," said Tod Dale, owner of Clovis Plumbing Services.



Rinnai's Luxury Series Tankless Water Heaters offer higher hot-water capacity for large homes. With water heating options up to 199,000 Btu, the "Ultra" units can deliver continuous hot water, up to 9.8 gallons per minute, for up to 5 plumbing fixtures simultaneously.



"We deliver quality water heating installations that offer our clients an endless supply of hot water and help contractors distinguish themselves from the competition," said Tod Dale, lead installer at Clovis Plumbing Services. "We are leading the way in terms of installing innovative and energy efficient products and are very excited to be partnering with Rinnai in the Central Valley."



The new website, ClovisPlumbingServices.com was designed and developed by Clovis, California based SEO agency Rainman Marketing, and details the company's products and services. As Clovis Plumbing Services specializes in eco-friendly plumbing system upgrades such as tankless water heater installation, the website showcases the Rinnai product line.



To learn more... please visit the new website at http://www.clovisplumbingservices.com



About Clovis Plumbing Services

Clovis Plumbing Services is devoted to providing expert plumbing solutions to clients in the Central Valley. Backed by dedicated craftsmen and career professionals, the company provides a wide range of services and products, including residential and commercial installations.



About Rinnai

Rinnai America Corporation was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Ga. Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and is the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and the pursuit of comfortable lifestyles.



Company Contact Information :

Tod Dale :: Owner

Clovis Plumbing Services

tod@clovisplumbingservices.com