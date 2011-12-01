Club Members Enter the Winners Circle With the Winners Only Club For Horse Racing

Newbury, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- The Winners Only Club is an online resource for horse race betting tips. The club offers individuals the best way possible to profit from the sport of kings. Through a membership with this site, horse bettors will have the opportunity to receive true quality information, summing up which horses are most likely to win which races.



Betting on horse races has been a popular hobby around the world for decades. The fast paced experience and exhilaration that last for only a few minutes is one of the many reasons why people continue to take joy in horse betting. The world of horse racing is high stakes and one varying condition can drastically change the outcome of a race. With The Winners Only Club, members will have access to horse betting tips for today that are based on the changes in the track, health and competitors that are affecting each individual horse.



Other horse betting sites offer up generic tips and information that does not truly help the bettor. With The Winners Only Club, members will have access to horse racing tips for today that are based on statistical analysis and market research of the racing horses. This club is the only club that insures members will continually make a profit with their bets. Each day the recommended bets are delivered to the member and the site guarantees that when the best odds are put in use properly, each member will turn a profit on horse betting.



About The Winners Only Club

The Winners Only Club is a Newbury based company that focuses on providing horse race bettors with accurate tips to increase their winnings. The company uses a membership style website which provides free horse racing tips for today and for future races on that day. Founder Alexander Jefferson has over eight years of experience in the horse betting industry and is so confident with his system that he offers a 100% money back guarantee if members do not make a profit. For more information on the benefits of The Winners Only Club or to enroll, contact the company via email at ajefferson@horseracing-tips.com.