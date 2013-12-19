Club Risqué Announces Special on Gift Card Purchases

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- As the holidays are approaching and many individuals are purchasing gift cards for their friends and family, Club Risqué is pleased to announce that they are now offering a special for those who purchase gift cards to the club. When an individual spends $100 on a Club Risqué gift card, they will receive an additional $20 card absolutely free. With three prime locations in the greater Philadelphia area, the gift card can be used at the most convenient location to the customer. Guests are encouraged to cash in on this deal, as it expires on December 31.



With a variety of special guests performing every other month, the stage is set for guests to cash in on their free $20. Serving as the premier venue to host bachelor parties, guests and their group of friends can take advantage of a two-hour open bar for any bachelor party. Prices will vary depending on the type of premium beer or liquor for the open bar, but guests are sure to have extra money remaining on their gift card for entertainment at this elite gentleman’s club. Guests can purchase as many gift cards as they’d like and receive 20 bonus dollars for every $100 spent.



Hosting a premier happy hour, interested parties can stop by the Philadelphia location any weekday from 4 pm-6 pm or the Northeast and Bristol location from 5 pm-7 pm and take advantage of $3.50 bottles of beer and draft beers for $2.50 and $3.00. Patrons can also take advantage of free lunch offered weekdays until 3 pm at any location and use their gift card for private dances. The gift card special will serve a variety of purposes, whether for drinks, dances, or private party packages.



There is never a dull moment with the variety of entertainment at Club Risqué and the special prices they offer. For more information about the gift card special, or to inquire about the dancers making an appearance at Club Risqué, please visit their website or stop by the nearest location today.



About Club Risqué

Club Risqué is the Delaware Valley’s premier gentleman’s club with three locations in the greater Philadelphia area. Serving lunch, dinner, and a wide variety of drinks, Club Risqué hosts a plethora of events, from UFC and Boxing fights, to award-winning exotic dancers, and VIP experiences for private party celebrations. In a vibrant and intimate setting, the club offers their valued guests special deals every day of the week, so don’t miss out on all the fun.



To learn more, please visit http://www.clubrisque.com/.