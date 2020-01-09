Club Risque Hosts Wing Pole 2020, Continuing Philly's Wing Party Tradition

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- Once again, Philadelphians have the opportunity to indulge in wings, booze, and women. Sports Radio WIP may have pulled the plug on Wing Bowl, but Club Risque has conjured up a sexier, more delicious take on this 26 year-long event — welcome to Wing Pole 2020!



Philadelphia's annual wing party continues on Friday, January 31st at 2300 Arena, the popular South Philly venue for pro wrestling, boxing, and MMA events. Doors open at 7:00 AM, so get there on time to be a part of the Wing Pole Party phenomenon. Club Risque welcomes Philly's finest local wing-eating amateurs to the biggest event of the year! After being served savory wings by the sexiest wingettes, contestants must devour as many wings as they can in order to score some big bucks. This is a well-awaited event that is going to bring Philadelphians together through exciting early morning revelry.



Those interested in the Mega Wing Eating Contest must remember to purchase their Hopper Pass. In addition to participating in the Mega Wing Eating Contest, the Hopper Pass will also give participants the opportunity to attend the afterparty at Club Risque at 8:00 AM, following the event. Get ready for Philly's legendary afterparty tradition, but this time, it's even bigger and better!



As the ultimate Philadelphia-based adult night club, Club Risque is proud to host an event for Philadelphians and those in surrounding areas. Get tickets to the Wing Pole 2020 and be a part of the new edition of the most awaited party of the year! Guests and contestants will not want to miss the opportunity to be involved in such an exhilarating event, ending with an afterparty with the hottest Risque Girls. Find out more about the Wing Pole 2020 or other Club Risque events and bachelor party strippers by visiting https://www.clubrisque.com/.



About Club Risque

