Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Club Soda Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Club Soda Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Coca-Cola (United States), Cott (Canada), Danone (France), Dr. Pepper Snapple (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), PepsiCo (United States), A.G. Barr (United Kingdom), Crystal Geyser (United States), Tempo Beverages (Israel) and Vintage (United States).



Club soda is used as a drink mixer in which the potassium bicarbonate, and potassium sulphate are added. It is the form of unflavoured carbonated water. Club soda can be consumed by the individuals who are looking to lose weight. In addition, it does not contain carbohydrates, fats and proteins except sodium and potassium. Furthermore, it is used as a cocktail mixer. These benefits are increasing the demand of club soda which is fuelling the market growth.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Club Soda Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Inclination of consumers towards the low calorie drink or food

- Growing consumption of alcoholic beverages is leading to demand of club soda



Market Trend

- Changing lifestyle of the consumers



Restraints

- Availability of alternate products such as seltzer water



Opportunities

- Rising disposable income in emerging economies



Challenges

- Stiff competition due to the presence of major players



The Global Club Soda Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Natural Club Soda, Blending Club Soda), Application (Supermarket, Beverage Store, Online Store, Others), Packaging (Canned, Bottled), Distribution channel (Supermarket, Beverage Store, Online Store, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



