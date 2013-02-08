Club Trader Announces: Perfecting a Golf Swing Through Strength and Power

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- ClubTrader may be known for assisting the buying, selling and trading of used golf clubs but what most people don't know is that they serve to help avid golfers everywhere improve their game. From the club to the course, ClubTrader helps to inform even the most amateur golfers, how to be better at the sport of golf.



Besides the obvious golf equipment needed to improve your game, there are also physical elements that need to be mastered. It is crucial when becoming an expert at the sport of golf that muscle and strength is built up to help stabilize the body and balance your swing. If a golfer is not strong in their swing, they can become unstable. An unstable golfer is easily susceptible to loosing balance and hurting themselves. Balance isn't the only important thing to strive for in a proper golf swing, it is also necessary to have enough power behind your swing to drive the ball off of the tee and onto the green.



The body is made up of multiple types of muscle fiber. Some muscles contract and expand faster than others do. Just as a marathon runner's body defers from a sprinters, there are different muscles to be built up and strengthened depending on the sport you play. Your body will only be capable to do, what you allow it to do. Randy Myers, a Golf Digest fitness advisor who specializes in PGA Tour players says, “When you hit the gym you should be thinking in terms of strength training and power training.” This is what ClubTrader wants to expose to their members. To be the best, you must train like the best.



About Club Trader

Club Trader offers the largest selection of used golf clubs over any other place on the market. With savings up to 30-40% for Buyers and 40-50% for sellers, this site is saving golfers everywhere both time and money. Club Trader offers a wide range of services at little to no cost for members. Among the many valuable services includes “the value of what’s in my bag,” a service that provides an accurate analysis of a club or clubs a member may want to trade or sell.



