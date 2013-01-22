Club Trader Launches New Website and Revolutionizes How to Buy, Sell and Trade Used Golf Clubs

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Club Trader, an online used golf club site, is proud to announce the official launch of their website, ClubTrader.com, a new revolutionary online tool for buying, trading and selling golf clubs. Made by golfers for golfers this all new website is destined to change the way players both amateur and professional purchase clubs.



The site creates an online community of golfers across the nation by offering free membership as well as a place for free club trade. Club Trader’s patent pending easy-ship process eliminates shipping hassles by providing the box, the label and the postage - everything needed is delivered directly to your door.



“At ClubTrader, we believe that every golfer should have the option of trading-in their used golf clubs without taking the hefty 50%-70% deduction that other trade-in companies enforce, and without all the hassle of finding the right shipping box to calculate proper postage. At Club Trader we make trading clubs nationwide with other Club Trader members absolutely free.”



ClubTrader's easy ship process includes five simple steps for selling merchandise at a low fee of only 8% of the transaction.



Easy 5 Step process:



1. A seller posts a golf club listing.

2. A buyer wants the club and purchases it.

3. Club Trader sends the seller packaging materials/mailing labels

4. Seller packages club at home and drops it off at a UPS location.

5. The Buyer receives the package and the Seller receives the money.



Club Trader offers free trades between all members with no fees or percentages taken out. The website helps match two traders through their golf club wish lists, sends packaging materials to both individuals and helps process the exchange at no charge, other than a standard shipping fee.



About Club Trader

Club Trader offers the largest selection of used golf clubs over any other place on the market. With savings up to 30-40% for Buyers and 40-50% for sellers, this site is saving golfers everywhere both time and money. Club Trader offers a wide range of services at little to no cost for members. Among the many valuable services includes “the value of what’s in my bag,” a service that provides an accurate analysis of a club or clubs a member may want to trade or sell. With these up to date estimates buyers can know what to expect when selling a club.



