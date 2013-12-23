Clues of Nutritional Deficiencies in Diet

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- When something changes, or something is not right in the body, it attempts to send signals to the person that something is not right. Many times these signals are so subtle that within the hustle and bustle of daily life they can be easily missed. One of the most common changes that can cause disruptions in the body is nutritional deficiencies or changes in diet. When looking to improve overall health, diet is a key component, and here are a few signs that a person’s diet is causing havoc somewhere within their body.



One of the more obvious signs is sudden or constant fatigue. If a person is constantly struggling with low energy, it could be that their diet is heavy in simple carbohydrates and low in protein. Pairing lean protein with recommended complex carbohydrate amounts helps stabilize blood sugars and provides the body with energy resources rather than depleting them.



Another notable sign is decreased immunity. If a person finds they are catching every cold, flu, or small virus that goes around it could be their diet is not rich enough in nutrients to support the immune system. Vitamins A, C, E and Zinc all play a role in promoting immunity, and should be consumed daily or if unable to get adequate amounts from food, taken in a multi-vitamin to help stave off illnesses.



While these signs are obvious, there are more subtle clues that a person’s diet are affecting their overall well-being. Delayed cognitive function, digestive problems, and even poor healing of small injuries could all indicate that the body is not getting enough nutrients, protein, carbohydrates and other essential dietary components to support daily functionality.



Nutrition is the base for health. It’s what provides energy for not only daily living, but daily activity including exercise, or even just making sure the laundry is done. Ensuring a diet is rich in fruits, vegetables, complex carbohydrates and protein will not only ensure appropriate weight control and energy, but will make a person healthier and more able to fight off illness and recover from injuries should they occur.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com