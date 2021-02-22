CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLF), was announced concerning whether the takeover of CM Life Sciences, Inc. is unfair to NASDAQ: CMLF stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLF) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: CMLF shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of CM Life Sciences, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: CMLF investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



New York based CM Life Sciences, Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses.



On February 10, 2021, -Sema4 and CM Life Sciences (Nasdaq: CMLF) announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, CM Life Sciences shareholders will retain ownership of only 17% of the combined company.



However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: CMLF stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the CM Life Sciences, Inc Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLF) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.