Cm New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Analysts forecast the Global Tuberculosis Drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 6.75 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the outbreak of TB-HIV co-infections. The Global Tuberculosis Drugs market has also been witnessing the trend of increased focus on TB vaccine development. However, insufficient demand in developed countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Tuberculosis Drugs market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Tuberculosis Drugs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Eli Lilly and Co. GlaxoSmithKline plc. Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi SA.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

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Research portfolio in the Healthcare series includes reports on the Pharmaceutical Market, Medical Devices Market, Diagnostic Market, Vaccine Market, Oncology Market, CRO Market, Orthopedic Market, Hearing Aids Market, Dental Care Market, Medical Imaging Market, Endoscopy Market, Dialysis Market, Telemedicine Market, Cancer Drug Market, Glucose Monitoring Market, Infusion Pumps Market, Defibrillators Market, Neuromodulation Market, Capnography Market.



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