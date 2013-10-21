CMColorPrinting.com Offers Affordable Solution for Self Publishers of Books and Novels

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- For novelists, manual authors, lifestyle gurus and other writers, it can be difficult to secure a publishing deal for a first work. Although Amazon offers authors the ability to sell their works as e-books via their paperless medium, many authors dream of getting their books in a hard-cover, paper book and witness it on shelves. Where previously publishers were needed for this, with CM Color Printing Company, many authors can afford to create limited print runs for themselves.



CM Color Printing Company provides a wide range of book printing services, from paperback text books to hard cover mini children’s books to full leather bound bible style books. They also offer hardcover artist portfolio books, ideal to make the best use of the full color printing the company provides.



CM Color Printing, who started out with commercial printing services, has now widened their range to include authors because of the growing trend for self-publishers to find genuine commercial success, an investment which could lead to lasting business partnerships for both parties.



All these services can be quoted for free by CM Color Printing and examples of their work are available online for review, including detailed product descriptions and high quality imagery, so that authors can buy with confidence.



A spokesperson for CM Color Printing Company explained, “We have created our book printing service to provide affordable books in hard cover and paperback to people who may only wish to create a small number of their books. We have printed Bibles and Qurans as well as handyman guides, and can print on lightweight 30gsm paper for users who wish to keep costs down. These books represent an excellent way of presenting work to publishers, making it easier for them to envisage the finished article. We are able to give self publishers exactly what they need, small print runs, a quality service and affordable process. Our commercial printing team also offer a range of services, we can print almost anything, and we offer large volume discounts”



About CM Color Printing Company

CM Color Printing Co. is one of the leading companies in China specializing in the provision of high quality printing services locally and internationally. CM Color Printing offer printing services for all major printed items including books, brochures, magazines, flyers, and calendars, and many more. They have an extensive range of options available and all at the most competitive prices. For more information, please visit: http://www.cmcolorprinting.com/