CME Acuity Rx LLC, Plays Vital Role in Finding a Marketing Partner for Diet Supplement, SUGARDOWN

Monroe Township, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- CME Acuity Rx LLC, a firm specializing in life sciences marketing and business development, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its assignment to find a marketing partner for Boston Therapeutics Inc. (BTI). After an 18 month search, a finalized contract was executed between BTI and Benchworks SD on May 14, 2014.



"This is a wonderful marriage of the exceptional science of BTI with the marketing clout of Benchworks SD”, stated David Rothman, CEO of CME Acuity Rx. "SUGARDOWN, as an adjunct to diet and exercise that has been clinically shown to better manage blood sugar levels, is a promising product to help promote glycemic health" opined Joel Bradus, David's partner. “We’re glad that we were able to introduce both parties and facilitate this agreement.”



Boston Therapeutics, Inc., a leading developer of compounds that address blood sugar management and inflammatory disease using complex carbohydrate chemistry, is now paired with Benchworks SD, LLC, a leading branding and marketing agency, with the goals of driving brand awareness and growing sales of SUGARDOWN (http://www.sugardown.com).



David Platt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Boston Therapeutics said, “We are excited to team with Benchworks with their deep experience helping life science companies launch and grow brands. The combination of our commitment to complex carbohydrate drug chemistry and Benchworks’ marketing expertise should be a key element in our future growth, and specifically in growing sales and broadening awareness of the potential benefits of SUGARDOWN.”



Thad Bench, Chief Executive Officer of Benchworks commented, “We look forward to working hard with the exceptional team at Boston Therapeutics to achieve their commercial goals for SUGARDOWN and to raise awareness of the importance of supporting healthy blood sugar levels in the vast pre-diabetic and diabetic populations in North America.”



About CME Acuity Rx LLC

CME Acuity Rx LLC is a healthcare marketing firm with expertise and in-depth experience in therapeutic areas such as Oncology, CV Disease, CNS, Infectious Disease, Respiratory, Dermatology and Diabetes. Their clients include pharma companies, targeted biopharmaceuticals and teaching institutions. They provide the following services: Advertising and Promotion, CME Medical Education, Primary Market Research, Advisory Boards and Business Development. For more information, please log to http://www.cmeacuity.com.