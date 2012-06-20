CME Provides Dragon Medical Voice Recognition Software and Training to Streamline Physician EMR Use

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Physicians across the country are learning how to effectively utilize their electronic medical records systems (EMR) with Nuance Dragon Medical Practice Edition software implementation and training support from Computers Made Effective, Inc. (CME). The leading software provides medical record dictation capabilities directly into EMR systems. As a Nuance Elite Certified Solutions Partner, the Florida-based speech recognition company helps medical practices, hospitals, law firms, general businesses, law enforcement agencies and the disabled implement successful speech recognition solutions from the Dragon NaturallySpeaking Product line.



While the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act provided major incentives to medical practices that implemented EMR systems, the transition from each physician’s specific language terminology for clinical documentation have made the systems difficult and cumbersome to use. With the help of the Dragon Medical suite of voice recognition and dictation software for physicians, the EMR could more easily fulfill its potential.



CME has been instrumental in helping practices implement the Dragon Medical solutions software to maximize their EMR usage and practice efficiency. “What many physicians have discovered is that EMRs can actually slow their practices down due to the way that physicians are used to manually writing their notes in paper-based patient records,” said a CME specialist. “As a Nuance Elite Partner for Dragon Medical Solutions, we work with physician practices to analyze their EMR systems, software and goals in order to obtain the best customized solution to make the system easier to use effectively.”



In addition to selling a variety of Dragon Medical software solutions via their website http://www.1st-dragon.com/, CME provides complete onsite training and customization. The company also provides more economical online customization and training. “Our trainers have expertise with many EMRs and can ensure that each Dragon implementation works in an intuitive way for the practice,” said the specialist.



The Medical Edition comes in various incarnations that are bundled with various microphones as well as MAC compatibility versions. The company also provides Dragon NaturallySpeaking 11 Legal for the legal profession, Dragon Law Enforcement and Dragon Pubic Safety 11.5. Each solutions helps the professionals in their respective fields eliminate time-consuming manual report and documentation creation that allows them to concentrate their time on helping people.



Purchasers of Dragon Professional, Medical and Legal solutions receive 30 days of free online technical support with yearly contracts available. Special pricing on products and services exist for government and academic institutions. Customers enjoy secure and fast online payment with free shipping. For more information, please visit http://www.1st-dragon.com/



About Computers Made Effective, Inc.

CME is a speech recognition business based in Tampa, Florida. In their 13 years of business, they have served the speech recognition needs of medical practices, hospitals, law firms, general businesses, law enforcement agencies and the disabled. As a Nuance Elite Partner for Dragon speech recognition software, they sell, install and train professionals on the use of various software packages for the medical, legal and law enforcement communities.