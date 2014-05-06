CMMS Provider, eMaint, Enhances Customer Experience with Fully-Interactive Learning Management System

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Continuing to be a cloud-based maintenance management software (CMMS), eMaint is pleased to announce they are strengthening their longstanding commitment to customer success with the addition of eMaint University (eU). eMaint University is an enhanced training and certification portal that offers customers the chance to learn interactively with the product and support specialists.



The new eMaint University (eU) is a fully-interactive interactive learning management system, in which subscribers can participate in a self-paced training sessions and seminars. The training sessions and seminars are designed to enhance their eMaint X3 CMMS experience by expanding upon their maintenance and reliability knowledge. Customers can access the web-based sessions via desktop or mobile device, any time of day.



Users can use the updated interactive features to track their training progress and become certified, once completing the assigned courses. In addition to this feature, system administrators can assign training courses, as well as access status reports of their employees to see their progress as well.



“Studies have shown that a common reason for CMMS implementation failure is a lack of training and system adoption. The new eMaint University has been created to counteract this,” said eMaint CEO and President, Brian Samelson. “Our main focus continues to be our customers and helping them derive the maximum ongoing value from their CMMS investment. We believe the new training and certification functionality, combined with the industry best practices resources available within eU, will be a tremendous benefit for our eMaint X3 subscribers.”



About eMaint Enterprises, LLC

eMaint, a global leader in on-demand CMMS solutions, has been providing maintenance management software solutions since 1986 and was one of the first CMMS providers to develop a completely web-based “Software as a Service” (SaaS) model for more rapid implementation at a lower total cost of ownership.



eMaint helps more than 18,000 global customers across multiple industries achieve operational excellence. Its multi-lingual teams provide knowledgeable, personalized service and product support in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.



For more information on eMaint products and services, please visit the eMaint English site at http://www.emaint.com, the EMEA site at www.emaint.eu, the Spanish site at http://www.emaint.com.mx or the Portuguese site at http://www.emanut.com.br.