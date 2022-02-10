Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2022 -- CMOS Image Sensor Module Market 2022-2028



Description



This global study of the CMOS Image Sensor Module Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global CMOS Image Sensor Module industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.



This report contains market size and forecasts of CMOS Image Sensor Module in global, including the following market information:

Global CMOS Image Sensor Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global CMOS Image Sensor Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five CMOS Image Sensor Module companies in 2021 (%)



The global CMOS Image Sensor Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Backside-illuminated (BSI) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of CMOS Image Sensor Module include Fujikura, STMicroelectronics, Samsung, Hamamatsu Photonics, SK hynix, ams AG, AltaSens, Fujitsu and Toshiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the CMOS Image Sensor Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CMOS Image Sensor Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CMOS Image Sensor Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CMOS Image Sensor Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies CMOS Image Sensor Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fujikura

STMicroelectronics

Samsung

Hamamatsu Photonics

SK hynix

ams AG

AltaSens

Fujitsu

Toshiba

Sony

Nikon

Pixart

GalaxyCore



Total Market by Segment:

Global CMOS Image Sensor Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global CMOS Image Sensor Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Backside-illuminated (BSI)

BSI Stacked

Front-illuminated (FI)



Global CMOS Image Sensor Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global CMOS Image Sensor Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Security

Medical

Automotive

Computing

Others



Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



