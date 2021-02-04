New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- CMP Slurry or Chemical Mechanical Planarization Slurry is a liquid dispersion used for chemical mechanical planarization. It is majorly used in the production of disc drive components, silicon wafers, and several types of microelectronic surfaces. CMP Slurry size industry has its applications in silicon wafers, optical substrates, disk-drive components, and other critical microelectronic surfaces.



Market Drivers:



The market is propelled due to the growing deployment of the CMP as a polishing technique to smoothen the surfaces of various semiconductor devices. The CMP Slurry market size is boosting due to factors, such as uniformity, removal rate, defect rate, and selectivity rate in the barrier layers and metals. Growing usages of CMP Slurries in the manufacturing of several integrated circuits as an enabling technology will have a positive impact on the CMP Slurry market size in the upcoming years.



Global CMP Slurry Market: Key Players



Cabot Microelectronics

Dow Chemicals

FujiFilm

Fujimi

Hitachi Chemical

Eminess

Saint-Gobain

Versum Materials



Global CMP Slurry Market: Segmentation:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Aluminum Oxide

Cerium Oxide

Silica

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Silicon Wafers

Optical Substrates

Disk-drive Components

Other critical Microelectronic Surfaces



Regional Analysis



On the basis of region, the leading regions studied in the CMP Slurry report are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is estimated to see significant CMP Slurry market growth during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by the growing semiconductor industries, and improvement in semiconductor production is majorly hampered because of the CMP processing, which is contributing to the rise in demand for CMP slurry.



Highlights of the TOC:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key CMP Slurry market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global CMP Slurry market size

2.2 Latest CMP Slurry market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



Competitive Landscape



3.1 Global CMP Slurry market key players

3.2 Global CMP Slurry size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the CMP Slurry market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



