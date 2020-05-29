CMPRO by Professional Systems Associates to Be Listed as a Top Player in the PLM Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- CMPRO by Professional Systems Associates will be listed as a top player in the PLM Software segment on 360Quadrants. Professional Systems Associates Inc (PSA) is a developer of CMPRO, an enterprise-class commercial off-the-shelf product lifecycle management, and configuration management web-based software. CMPRO PLM Software is a powerful analytics tool that helps the users to understand where they are in the project and how they can optimize workflows in order to enhance performance and quality. CMPRO is a web-based and Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) product lifecycle management solution that organizes all of the organization's PLM data in one secure database. CMPRO PLM Software integrates people, data, and processes under a single platform. The platform offers compelling web and cloud-based product lifecycle management solutions across all practices to design cost-effective and efficient workflows for the organizations.



There is no recent development available for CMPRO. Access to the website is also blocked.



CMPRO pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on PLM Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 23 companies in the PLM Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of CMPRO PLM Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing TradeStone, 3D Systems, Oracle Corporation, Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software, Actify Inc, Asdsoftware, Selerant, Up chain, Sap Se, And Dassault Systemes among others as the top vendors in the PLM Software. The platform will also provide the most granular PLM Software comparisons between vendors.



Product lifecycle management (PLM) software helps users manage data throughout the product development lifecycle—including creation, servicing, and scrapping. PLM software enables companies to boost productivity, bolster collaboration, increase quality, enhance creativity, and minimize time-to-market. This software integrates business systems, data, documents, and people that deal with product creation. With PLM software, users can systematically track the development of products.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in PLM Software will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.



b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.



Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the PLM Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers



b) Industry Experts



c) 360Quadrants Analysts



d) Vendors (Competitors)



The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

