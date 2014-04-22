CMR Air Duct Cleaning Unveils New Logo, Launches Re-Branding Campaign

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- CMR Air Duct Cleaning, Inc. announced today that it is launching a national re-branding campaign featuring a redesigned logo and brand identity.



"We knew that the day we officially celebrate our 10th anniversary was the right time to unveil a completely new look for our company," CEO Ron Nichols said. "It's an exciting, more relevant brand for a company that's growing and changing the industry - a company that's attracting the next generation of duct cleaning customers."



"With this evolution of our brand, we're really staying true to our brand philosophy," said Ron Nichols, CEO for CMR Duct Cleaning. "We stand behind our service and our new identity reflects that. It's purposefully simplified to complement our brands.



"We also believe that it's a look that will resonate with tomorrow's homeowner and businesses owners plus position us as forward thinking, sophisticated and savvy," Ron added.



Ron Nichols President said, "The original CMR Duct Cleaning logo has certainly withstood the test of time, and we knew it was time to revitalize, revamp and rethink our brand position in the industry. We are happy to celebrate our 10th birthday this way."



The company will immediately begin rolling out the new branding across its platforms, products and tools, including its proprietary marketing system.



"We're introducing the nation to the next evolution of CMR Duct Cleaning," Ron said. "We have always been an industry leader and we want our entire identity to reflect that."



About CMR Duct Cleaning, Inc.

CMR Duct Cleaning, Inc. is one of the largest duct cleaning companies in North Carolina with our work done around the Nation. The company has grown exponentially since the opening of the first CMR Duct Cleaning office in 2004, and continues to cultivate a growing duct cleaning industry, education-based, technology-driven culture that rewards our customer with quality. The company also provides specialized training for homeowner and commercial properties. For more information visit



CMR Duct Cleaning online at http://raleighairductcleaning.com.



FaceBook page please visit https://www.facebook.com/RaleighAirDuctCleaning



Contact:

CMR Air Duct Cleaning

3434 Edwards Mill Rd, Suite 112

Raleigh, NC 27612

Call: (919) 285-2153

Email: press@raleighairductcleaning.com