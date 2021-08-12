CMS to Rollout Rule to Benefit Home Care Workers

Plantation, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2021 -- The proposal calls for Medicaid state agencies to deduct form Medicaid payments for some practitioners to allow them the benefits. It would apply to the class of individual practitioners who currently have Medicaid as their initial source of revenue. A vast majority of this workforce provides home-based and community services, serving vulnerable populations, and the rule would help them to continue doing so.



The Reassignment of Medicaid Provider Claims proposed rule is a direct response to the 2020 U.S. district court that vacated the 2019 rule that did not allow states to make these payments to third parties. The rule also allows for more payment flexibility and lessens administrative burdens. By enforcing a new rule for third-party payments, programs would run more efficiently while simultaneously not adding any new responsibilities administration-wise.



