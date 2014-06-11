CMS2CMS Announces Joomla to WordPress Plugin

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Widely-known as an expert in platforms conversion - CMS2CMS widens its working field and presents a new Joomla to WordPress Plugin. From now on all Joomla users have a great opportunity to move to WordPress with minimal human involvement and as seamless as possible. The website owners are also provided with full-cycled support from CMS2CMS Support Team during the whole migration process.



The Exceptional Features of the Migration with CMS2CMS



Coding Skills are not Required



CMS2CMS migration service provides its users with an intuitive wizard Which is easy-to-use even for non-tech savvy and first-time users



Time Saving - 15 Min Procedure



This tool is web based that doesn’t require any software installation. That is why, The migration procedure will not take more than 15 min



Free Demo Migration Possibility



CMS2CMS online converter offers its users an excellent opportunity to run a Free Demo Migration. The website owners will be able to see how the system in progress and estimate the conversion process.



To conclude with another good news, Joomla to WordPress Plugin currently supports the migration of the following items:



Pages, Posts, Categories



Menu items, users



Internal links, 301 Redirects



To wrap it all up, CMS2CMS tries its best to be the next-generation solution that makes the migration from Joomla to WordPress smooth and error-free. This automated converter prevents you from excessive time and huge efforts giving a possibility to focus on website running rather than migration hassles.



For more information on Joomla to WordPress migration with Plugin go to



https://wordpress.org/plugins/cms2cms-joomla-to-wp-migration/



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration service that offers its users to move their website and forum data across CMS platforms. The main mission of this web based service is making the migration process fast and flawless for users.



Media contact



CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com



Ternopil, Ukraine

www.cms2cms.com