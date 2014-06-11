CMS2CMS Announces Joomla to WordPress Plugin

CMS2CMS is constantly improving and updating its service trying to serve the needs of both developers and users. The service is pleased to inform you that Joomla to WordPress Plugin is available now. This long-expected Plugin provides an excellent possibility to users to migrate Joomla to WordPress completely hands-off and with no programming background.
Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Widely-known as an expert in platforms conversion - CMS2CMS widens its working field and presents a new Joomla to WordPress Plugin. From now on all Joomla users have a great opportunity to move to WordPress with minimal human involvement and as seamless as possible. The website owners are also provided with full-cycled support from CMS2CMS Support Team during the whole migration process.
The Exceptional Features of the Migration with CMS2CMS
Coding Skills are not Required
CMS2CMS migration service provides its users with an intuitive wizard Which is easy-to-use even for non-tech savvy and first-time users
Time Saving - 15 Min Procedure
This tool is web based that doesn’t require any software installation. That is why, The migration procedure will not take more than 15 min
Free Demo Migration Possibility
CMS2CMS online converter offers its users an excellent opportunity to run a Free Demo Migration. The website owners will be able to see how the system in progress and estimate the conversion process.
To conclude with another good news, Joomla to WordPress Plugin currently supports the migration of the following items:
Pages, Posts, Categories
Menu items, users
Internal links, 301 Redirects
To wrap it all up, CMS2CMS tries its best to be the next-generation solution that makes the migration from Joomla to WordPress smooth and error-free. This automated converter prevents you from excessive time and huge efforts giving a possibility to focus on website running rather than migration hassles.
For more information on Joomla to WordPress migration with Plugin go to
https://wordpress.org/plugins/cms2cms-joomla-to-wp-migration/
About CMS2CMS
CMS2CMS is the automated migration service that offers its users to move their website and forum data across CMS platforms. The main mission of this web based service is making the migration process fast and flawless for users.
Media contact
CMS2CMS
support@cms2cms.com
Ternopil, Ukraine
www.cms2cms.com