CMS2CMS Automated CMS and Forum Migration Service Announces Its Latest Update

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- CMS2CMS, an innovative automated CMS and forum migration service, announces its improved and extended Drupal to Joomla migration process. Aiming to decrease all the migration time and efforts investments, this utility has created the optimal conditions to http://www.cms2cms.com/">migrate website data from Drupal to Joomla swiftly and accurately.



Since the latest release, CMS2CMS has accelerated the progress of automated website data conversion and added the great bulk of improvements for more advanced and diligent Drupal to Joomla migration.



Website Content Elements Available for Drupal to Joomla Migration with CMS2CMS



1. Contextual Website Data - pages, posts, categories, content images, comments (are moved to JComments).

2. Modules - Image, Path, Taxonomy, Attachments (supported for 5.x, 6.x)

3. EO URLs - the internal links will be formed in accordance to the rules of Joomla SEF links format.

4. Site navigation - All the internal links in the posts body will be preserved on Joomla website.

5. Custom Fields Migration - Drupal custom fields like file, image, long text, long text with summary, text, term of reference will be moved to Joomla automatedly.



Learn more about all opportunities of automated Drupal to Joomla migration here http://www.cms2cms.com/supported-cms/drupal-to-joomla-migration



Also, CMS2CMS is available at Joomla extension repository: http://extensions.joomla.org/extensions/migration-a-conversion/data-import-a-export/23642



Today, still having been considered the young, but perspective startup, CMS2CMS has already earned the great respect among the website owners who want to migrate their website to another CMS platform or even forum bulletin board.



“Your product is amazing! It literally saved me over 40 hours of work. The process was simple and straightforward. The video overview was also very helpful. Extremely high value!”, says John Peeler (resourcesforchristians.net).



It’s true, a number of successfully migrated websites are increasing rapidly with the help of CMS2CMS. Taking into account all the users’ wishes and requirements, the Developer Team is constantly adopting new features and improvements to make the website data conversion more hassle-free and complete.



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration tool that allows its users to migrate their website content from one CMS platform to another as well as supports migration of data between forum platforms. The main goal of this online service is make the migration process fast and flawless for any user, whether they are experts or non technically savvy.



Media contact

CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

www.cms2cms.com