CMS2CMS: Automated vBulletin Forum Board Migration Is Launched

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- CMS2CMS, automated forum migration service, presents to the public its latest forum migration opportunity - from now on, the automated vBulletin forum migration is available. Together with the fast and accurate migration process, all the forum items, like threads, posts, categories, users, polls, etc, are moved directly from vBulletin to phpBB, WordPress bbPress, or Kunena as well as in the opposite direction.



Keeping all the best traditions, CMS2CMS Team has concentrated on forum migration improvement. During the last few months, the migration opportunities were widened with phpBB, Joomla Kunena, and WordPress bbPress forum data import. So now, vBulletin support is added as well.



These Content Items ?an be Migrated to/from vBulletin:



- Forums/Categories

During the migration, the hierarchy and forum relations will be preserved on the new forum platform.



- Post Data

Author, reply content, subject, attachment, date are moved directly to the new bulletin board.



- Topics/Threads

All the topics or threads are moved from one platform to another including title, content, author, publishing date.



- Forum Tags

All the tags related to the topics/threads are preserved during vBulletin migration.



Privileges of Automated CMS2CMS Forum Migration:



- 15 Mins - Approximate Time Estimated

One of the major advantages of automated migration is the time economy. In contrast to manual forum data import, CMS2CMS automates the process and takes 15 minutes on average accordingly to the quantity of forum items.



- Comprehensive Operation for Experts and Non-Techies

This tool is suitable both for experienced users and non-programmers. All the processes are reduced to a few mouse clicks in the migration wizard.



- Test Migration with no New Forum Installed

It is possible to migrate forum items to one of the test platforms and check up the future look of the forum.



- Free Migration Preview

There is an option of forum migration preview that allows to check up the service in action. CMS2CMS migrates some part of the forum content to the new forum board, thus users may observe the migration and check its result in order to proceed with further actions.



Special Offer: First-Time Migration Discount



CMS2CMS also presents to its users 10% discount for migration that is made for the first time.



Find out more details on vBulletin migration:



http://www.cms2cms.com/supported-cms/vbulletin



On the whole, with CMS2CMS automated migration service, vBulletin migration to WordPress, Joomla or phpBB turns into the speedy and effortless process that is just a successful start of the brand new forum management.



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration tool that allows its users to migrate their website content from one CMS platform to another as well as supports migration of data between forum platforms. The main goal of this online service is make the migration process fast and flawless for any user, whether they are the experts or non technically savvy.



Media contact

CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

http://www.cms2cms.com