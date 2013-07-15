CMS2CMS Breakthrough: Automated 301 Redirect Is Available for Drupal Migration

Ternopil, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Today, CMS2CMS automated migration service pronounces its successive improvement in the website conversion process. Since now, all the users, who want to migrate to Drupal CMF platform, are welcomed to perform the website data conversion from their current CMS platform to Drupal with 301 redirect option that is implemented automatedly.



CMS2CMS is one-of-its kind web service that is developed for automated website migration from one CMS platform to another. This tool counts the respectful amount of supported CMS softwares including: Drupal, WordPress, Joomla, Joomla K2, TYPO3, Tumblr, Blogger. Moreover, one more of CMS2CMS recent updates is the forum migration - from/to bbPress and Joomla Kunena. This automated utility expands beyond limit the amount of more than 2.200 successful migrations that distinguish CMS2CMS as the reliable and progressive tool.



301 redirect option is considered to be the alternative solution to make the website migration smooth and harmless. This option should be implemented after the website migration to avoid the traffic and ranking losses. Usually, 301 redirect is set up with the help of scripts and codes that requires the peculiar programming knowledge and skills.



In contrast, CMS2CMS offers an optimal way to migrate all the website data and set up 301 URLs redirect automatedly. It is done during Drupal 7 migration process - user just receives generated redirect rules that should be copied to the site configuration file.



What are the Benefits of Automated Drupal Migration with 301 Redirect?



- SEO Juice Preserved

It means that after website migration Googlebot will be informed about the new location of the website and will assign current PR to the new Drupal URL.



- Traffic-Saver

301 redirect option refers the website followers to the new website page without 404 error. In this way, the site conversion will be invisible for users, that means no traffic losses.



- SERPs Position at the Same Level

Automated 301 redirect preserves all the backlinks that refer to the website that keeps the site ranking.



Drupal Migration with CMS2CMS Includes:



- Automated Website Content Conversion

It is supported the migration of pages, posts, categories, comments, attachments, user data, content images, internal links, etc that is performed automatedly from one CMS platform directly to Drupal.



- Fast and Straightforward Procedure

On average, Drupal migration takes a few minutes or a couple of hours in accordance to the amount of items. As far as CMS2CMS is web based migration tool, it doesn’t require the additional installations or coding skills.



- Comprehensible Usage

All the steps are reduced to a few clicks in the migration wizard - everything that optimizes Drupal migration. Thus, CMS2CMS is suitable both for web developers and non technical users.



Summing up, scrutinizing all the opportunities described above, CMS2CMS turns to be the alternative solution that makes the migration to Drupal fast and invisible one. This automated utility allows to perform website content migration with the minimum efforts and time investments.



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the unique web service developed for automated site content migration from one CMS platform to another. The main prerogatives of this utility is provide every user with the swift and accurate website conversion to the desirable CMS. This online service always offers the advanced migration options and systematically adds the new CMS platforms to its supported list.



