CMS2CMS: Convert IP.Board to phpBB, vBulletin, Joomla Kunena, or WordPress bbPress Fully Automatedly

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- CMS2CMS, automated CMS and forum migration service, presents one of the most-wanted updates of the forum content migration. From this time on, it’s possible to convert forum data from IP.Board to phpBB, vBulletin, Joomla Kunena and WordPress bbPress plugin absolutely automatedly.



Distinguishing the full and accurate forum conversion as the highest priority, CMS2CMS comprises the migration of forum categories, posts, threads, tags, images, attachments, polls, and other items from one forum platform to another. Apart from this, the automated migration service provides very fast IP.Board conversion with no additional installations required and no coding skills necessary.



Forum Content Items that are Migrated from IP.Board Automatedly



Categories



After the migration, the hierarchy of the categories are fully preserved.



Threads



All the threads are moved from IP.Board to the desirable forum platform including the migration of user data, like username, date of registration, email, signature, personal details, etc.



Posts/ Replies



Posts or replies together with the author, subject, attachment, content, publishing data are moved from IP.Board.



Attachments



All the files attached to forum posts are moved automatedly



Tags



All the tags ascribed to posts or threads are preserved during the migration.



Privileges of Automated CMS2CMS Migration:



It saves time



Generally, it takes 5 minutes to set up the migration and approximately 15 minutes for IP.Board conversion process itself. The time of migration usually depends on the quantity of your forum items.



No Installation Required



In order to migrate the forum content from IP.Board to other bulletin boards, it’s unnecessary to install additional software.



No Coding Skills Necessary



CMS2CMS provides its users with the comprehensive migration process that is reduced to a few clicks in the migration wizard.



Free Migration Preview Available



Also, CMS2CMS offers the demo migration of some items from IP.Board to the new forum platform, thus it’s possible to check the migration process in progress and then, take a further actions.



First-Time Migration Discount



For those who migrate their forum at first time, CMS2CMS presents a special offer - 10% discount - everything to meet all the users wishes and demands.



The detailed information on IP.Board conversion is here: http://www.cms2cms.com/supported-cms/ip-board



Summing up, automated IP.Board ?onversion to forums like phpBB, vBulletin, Joomla Kunena, bbPress is considered to be the alternative solution that saves time, prevent data losses, and what’s more, allows to avoid all the migration hassles like copy-pasting the content, plus gives users total control over the migration process.



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration tool thaat allows its users to migrate their website content from one CMS platform to another as well as supports migration of data between forum platforms. The main goal of this online service is make the migration process fast and flawless for any user, whether they are the experts or non technically savvy.



Media contact

CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

http://www.cms2cms.com