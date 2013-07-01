CMS2CMS Introduces Forum Migration Support: WordPress bbPress to Joomla Kunena

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Today, CMS2CMS online migration service announces the latest update of its data conversion opportunities. This automated tool has added the possibility of migrating content between different forum extensions, apart from existing services of CMS migration. At this point, the available forum options are WordPress bbPress to Joomla Kunena migration



This innovation presents great possibilities for website owners who are planning to change their existing CMS platform, but don’t want to leave their forum content behind. CMS2CMS offers the solution in this case - it supports automated website content migration along with forum migration.



Here’s what items are available to be migrated from WordPress bbPress to Joomla Kunena:



Categories / Forums - after conversion, the hierarchy and relations between them are preserved.



Posts/replies - the information about post (author, content, subject, attachments, publishing date)



Topics /threads - title, content, author, publishing date



Users - all user data: username, email, personal details, registration date, signature, subscription, favorites



Tags - tags ascribed to posts or threads.



Images - pictures contained in posts or topics.



According to CMS2CMS Team, migration from migration from bbPress to Joomla Kunena is only the beginning of forum migration era, so owners or administrators of other types of forum software can expect the support of their forums in the close future.



CMS2CMS is the first tool to automate the process of migration to another forum platform. Before that, it specialized in website migrations and it has already got thousands of satisfied clients, to whom it was of use for website migration to a new CMS. The major benefits of automated migration with CMS2CMS include:



Ease of Use - thanks to its user-friendly interface, using CMS2CMS is equally simple for webmasters and non-technical users.



High Speed - due to the automated process, migration takes very little time - from a few minutes to a couple hours, which makes the whole switch practically invisible for website visitors. Plus, there’s no quotation period for migration, users can easily estimate its price before starting.



Live Support - users can get help at any step of their migration instantly and don’t need to look for the solution on forums, saving their time.



Free Demo available - before paying, there’s an opportunity to try out this tool for free and see how it works for a particular migration case on user’s own site.



These are a few of the most popular benefits according to CMS2CMS customers. All in all, this service is rather young, but it already is a popular utility for website migrations, and demonstrates enough potential to become the solution in forum migration needs. Learn more about bbPress to Kunena migration.



