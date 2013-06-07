CMS2CMS Migration Service Presents Revolutionary Improvements to Automated Joomla Upgrading Process

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Ternopil, Ukraine — June 6, 2013 - Today, CMS2CMS automated migration service announces the bulk of its major updates and enhancements that make the website data conversion even more uncomplicated and simple. The newly developed features are the following: Joomla upgrading process has acquired the new advanced features. Also, since now, clients can try the site content migration without having the target website.



CMS2CMS is an automated website migration service, that is already known as highly developed utility for website data conversion from one CMS platform to another. Having performed over 1400 migrations and upgrades in 6 months period, this web based tool is one of the most comprehensive and speedy means of data conversion.



Until recently, the users were able to evaluate the high quality of automated Joomla migration to a new version that included pages, articles, categories, comments, users, internal links, etc. But now, the scope of upgrading process has been considerably expanded, preserving the same level of security and fast time procedure.



In addition to the basic features of Joomla automated update, CMS2CMS has increased the list of supported entities that comprises the upgrade of:



- Joomla Articles

CMS2CMS moves all the articles along with article options, modified time, images and links options and metadata to the new Joomla website.



- Categories

During Joomla website upgrade from 1.5 or 2.5, the following category data: access level, metadata (description and keywords), category description, created users and the time of modification is transferred.



- Users

Automated Joomla upgrade comprises the conversion of this user data: user type, parameters and activation options to the new website.



- Menu

The following menu types: articles, users manager and search along with menu items belonging to them, are now moved while upgrading Joomla 2.5 to 3.0 or 1.5 to 2.5.



The following menu types: articles, users manager and search along with menu items belonging to them, are now moved while upgrading Joomla 2.5 to 3.0 or 1.5 to 2.5.



As it was already said, CMS2CMS supports automated migration that does not require the target site installation. It means all the customers are able to choose the platform they wish to migrate to and automated service will transfer all the data from their current CMS directly to the new one. This offer allows users to check up how the service works and how their site will be look like, even if they haven’t made the decision to migrate.



What are the Benefits of Automated Data Conversion?



Speed



As a rule, it takes about 5 minutes to set up the migration and the procedure itself takes 15 minutes, depending on the size of the site.



Ease of Use



This tool is suitable both for web developers and for users without technical knowledge. To run a website data migration, it’s enough to follow the wizard step-by-step instruction that consists of 5 steps.



No Installation Required



Since CMS2CMS is an online service, there’s no need to install any import software.



Saving Resources



With the automated migration service, website owners save their time, efforts and even money, due to the fact that the price of this tool is quite low compared to other ways of data conversion.



Summing up, the significant improvements of the automated service allow everyone to update their Joomla software to a new version with minimum efforts and time investment. Learn more about automated website migration service here: http//www.cms2cms.com/



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is an online service that specializes on website data migration from one CMS or blogging platform to another one by transferring pages, posts, categories, tags, internal links, comments, users and other entities almost in no time. The data migration is done via so-called bridge that makes connections between the websites. This service is developed for the website owners and developers to erase all the bounds and obstacles that may limit their website growth.



Media contact

CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

www.cms2cms.com