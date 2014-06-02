CMS2CMS Offers B2evolution to WordPress Migration

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Being an expert in migration across platforms - CMS2CMS widens its boundaries of awareness and presents its brand-new opportunity of platforms conversion. Nowadays those who handle b2evolution forum but wish to expand its functionality with WordPress may entrust the procedure of data transporting to CMS2CMS automated migration service.



Attempting to look beyond the 4 walls of the product, CMS2CMS has currently provided its users with an excellent possibility to switch from b2evolution to WordPress automatedly. The tool minimizes the human involvement in the migration process simplifying the procedure of switching to a few easy-to-do steps. It is a worthwhile to point out that CMS2CMS automated migration service currently supports the migration of dozens of different items (including media content) that make the tool even more popular among website owners.



b2evolution with CMS2CMS automated migration service is beneficial in terms of:



simplicity (the tool doesn’t expect any programming skills to operate it)



speed (the process of migration usually doesn’t take more than more than 15 min )



no extra installation (doesn’t require installing any software)



support (the service provides 24/7 live chat support)



free demo available (possibility to see the service in progress)



The following b2evolution items can be moved to WordPress:



Pages (static website content)



Content categories, sections and posts belonging to them.



Post comments (author name, email, submit date)



Posts (articles, blog posts)



Tags corresponding to certain posts of the source website



Images, including all posts and pages in the source site



Information about each user (Email, Login, First Name, Last Name)



To wrap it all up, CMS2CMS tries its best to be the next-generation solution that makes the migration from b2evolution to WordPress fast and seamless. This automated utility allows to perform the migration as seamless and error-free as possible.



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration service that allows its users to move their website and forum data across platforms. The main mission of this web based service is making the migration process fast and flawless for users.



Media contact



CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

www.cms2cms.com