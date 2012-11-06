CMW Brand Promotes the World Famous JV Alert Live Coming Nov 9-11

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- CMW Brand, a top media company today announced the media campaign for Ken McArthur's JV Alert Live. Lots of companies are struggline in this economy and contrary to popular belief the White House can't make you a better marketer or show you how to attract powerful partners.



According to their website When You Attend “jvAlert Live” You Get Three Days Filled With The Most Powerful Networking, Joint Ventures, and Marketing Strategies You've Ever Experienced.



This event is Nov 9-11 and will be held in Denver, CO.



" I have studied joint ventures for over a decade and it has been very profitable for my companies. It's the fastest way to increase sales, grow your business, and expand says," RD Smith Sr, founder of CMW Brand



About JV Alert Live

To learn more, you can visit http://www.jvalertlive.com and once you attend you will meet and network with some of the most successful Internet entrepreneurs in the world.



You can discover the latest real-world, cash-in-your-hand marketing strategies, and make your business exponentially profitable. Plus…



The cost is $127 per person.



Contact Details:

CMW Brand

877-592-0441