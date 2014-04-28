CMYK Shirts - A New Hub for Awesome Geeky T-Shirts

Minnetonka, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- CMYK Shirts is the latest destination where all the geeky friends can find t-shirts with some of the coolest and funkiest designs. CMYK Shirts is an online art community that offers wearable art designed by artists, t-shirt designers and doodlers from around the world. The designs are offered in a variety of categories such as Movies, Music, Pets, Funny, Faith, Political, Science, Sports, etc. T-shirts are available for both men and women in different sizes too. The best thing about this company is that they invite unique designs created by anyone from any part of the world.



CMYK Shirts gets new submissions from many people from different places around the world and hence customers can find new designs every week on the site. New artists get an opportunity to submit a design and get paid. CMYK Shirts pays $2 as commission per t-shirt sold and they would also receive 2 free printed t-shirts of their own design. This website is definitely a unique platform to showcase the new and emerging talents of designers. This also gives an opportunity for them to get popular in the shortest period that too without any investment.



CMYK Shirts also offers a great Affiliate Program with big rewards to all the affiliates who promote CMYK’s new range of t-shirts. All that the affiliates have to do is to promote CMYK shirts on their websites, blogs or social network and get paid in hard cash. There are attractive incentives for artists as well who wish to share their designs through the artist affiliate program. Affiliates get the highest pay out amounts online which is 25% for every shirt, hoodie or any other product sold. Faster payouts, express shipping, in-house printing, direct commissions, etc. are some of the advantages of becoming an affiliate with CMYK Shirts.



To know more about the company and its founders visit http://www.cmykshirts.com/our-story/ and to become an affiliate visit http://www.cmykshirts.com/affiliate-program/



About http://www.cmykshirts.com

CMYK (Create, Make Yours Known) Shirts, www.cmykshirts.com based at Minnetonka, Minnesota was formed in 2013 by three art designers Dallas Poague, Stephan Britt and Art Andrews who have their own creatively distinct styles and personalities. This company offers some of the coolest and funkiest t-shirts which are preferred largely by the geek community from around the world.



Media Contact



CMYK Shirts (Create, Make Yours Known)

dallas poague-owner

Address: 5757 Sanibel Dr. Minnetonka MN 55343

Phone: 844-CMYK-TEES

Website: www.cmykshirts.com

E mail : helpme@cmykshirts.com