CNA Free Training Offers Resource Center for Those Considering a Nursing Career

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- CNAs, or Certified Nursing Assistants, provide essential support to fully qualified nurses, doctors, consultants and even surgeons, as well as filling in much needed gaps in a patient’s care experience. With medical staff over-stretched to near breaking point, Certified Nursing Assistants take on an essential responsibility to keep medical professionals operating at their best and ensure all patients are well taken care of. The career is a relatively new one, but a promising one, and many individuals now wonder if this could be a career path for them. CNA Free Training is a new website dedicated to helping individuals find out.



The site is a resource center that focuses on every aspect of a career as a certified nursing assistant, from the initial qualifications and CNA training needed, to where individuals can attend courses to qualify, to starting salaries and job descriptions, and anecdotal information on what kind of personality is best served by the career.



The job requires long and unpredictable hours, a huge amount of empathy both for patients and medical staff, a calm temperament under potential life-or-death pressure and a passion for continuing professional development to help fill more responsibilities in an overstretched environment. For those who fit that bill, CNA Free Training can provide the rest.



The site recently launched an innovative feature that allows nurses and prospective nurses to search for jobs throughout the USA. The site provides links to the career pages of all the major hospitals in the USA. The number of hospitals included is growing rapidly allowing visitors to quickly and easily compare prospects at different hospitals.



A spokesperson for CNA Free Training explained their offering, “The site offers everything an individual might need if they are considering receiving CNA Certification and starting their career as a certified nursing assistant - not only factual information such as the required qualifications and starting salaries, but information on where individuals can take their certification courses and supporting information on what will be required of them in this role, so they can decide whether they are cut out for it before investing in the courses. There is also information on the typical career path of a CAN so individuals can see a future in this particular calling.”



About CNA Free Training

CNA Free Training is a website created to provide a free resource for people interested in becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant. The site is designed to educate those potentially interested in working as a CNA, and assisting them in finding training and eventually a job. The site covers everything from initial enquiries to professional development resources for new qualified CNA’s. For more information, please visit: http://cnafreetraining.com/