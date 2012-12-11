CNA Online Classes Save Students Time and Money, Help Them Enter the Medical Field Sooner

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- As the population of Baby Boomers and elderly individuals continues to grow in the U.S., the demand for qualified medical personnel is also projected to increase over the next several years.



Among the jobs in demand, careers as certified nursing assistants are expected to grow by an astounding 20 percent through 2020, much faster than the average for other occupations. This equates to more than 300,000 new jobs.



Given this explosion in growth, many people are enrolling in CNA online classes to begin their careers as certified nursing assistants. But knowing which schools offer the best online programs and what to look for in an online CNA program can be a challenge.



Featuring a wide range of information about becoming a certified nursing assistant and CNA classes online, prospective students can turn to CertifiedNursingAssistantOnline.com to obtain the detailed information they need to make an informed decision. The site discusses a large array of CNA-related information, including education requirements, job descriptions, salaries by state and more. Visitors can also utilize the site’s easy-to-use search widget to find an accredited nursing school in their area.



From work and family responsibilities to daily duties and errands, the majority of Americans lead extremely hectic lives. This can make it difficult to attend on-campus classes.



Fortunately, people can save time and, in some cases, money by taking advantage of online CNA classes. The online curriculum for CNAs is similar to the curriculum taught in traditional classroom settings and includes topics such as infection control, bed making, basic nursing procedures, patient safety, measuring vital signs, anatomy and physiology.



While earning a CNA online is a great choice for most people, CertifiedNursingAssistantOnline.com says it is imperative for people to select a school that is accredited by the National League for Nursing Accredited Commission (NLNA).



According to the site, “Either way you choose to obtain your certified nursing assistant certificate, make sure the school is accredited. This will in turn assure that you will have all the necessary tools needed to be an effective care giver.”



Being accredited through NLNA ensures CNA online classes can transfer to other programs, which is important for those students who may consider furthering their education later on down the road.



About CertifiedNursingAssistantOnline.com

CertifiedNursingAssistantOnline.com provides an extensive range of information about becoming a certified nursing assistant, from education requirements, job descriptions and salaries according to state. The site also features a search widget that allows visitors to search for accredited nursing schools in their area.