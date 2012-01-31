‘CNA Training Class’ Helps Aspiring Certified Nursing Assistants Reach Their Career Goals

Foster City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- As the economy continues to struggle, many people who have had their hours cut at work or who have been laid off are considering a new career.



One job opportunity that seems to be quite stable despite the shaky economy is working as a certified nursing assistant, or CNA. Careers in this field are typically plentiful and work can often be found in nursing homes, hospitals, and assisted living facilities.



But for many prospective students who wish to take CNA training classes, finding money for tuition in an-already stretched budget can make the idea of going back to school seem out of reach.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its helpful information on free CNA classes as well as other CNA training opportunities that are available in numerous cities across the United States.



CNA Training Class features listings of local CNA training classes that are available in over 100 cities, many of which are available absolutely free of charge. The website also includes a variety of other helpful resources, including CNA exam sample testing questions and a wealth of articles filled with tips and advice on the various programs that will allow people to earn their CNA certification.



“CNA Training Classes will enable you to take care of patients and become the ‘eyes and ears’ of any medical staff depending on where you will be working and what your routine will entail,” an article on the website said, adding that CNAs can work anywhere from a huge non-profit hospital to a private home setting.



“If you have made the decision to become a nursing assistant right after completing high school, this is perhaps one of the best decisions you could have made. You are on your way to becoming a life long employee in the medical healthcare field with the opportunity of advancement and an excellent salary.”



Using the user-friendly website is extremely easy; simply log onto the home page and begin browsing through the information. Tabs across the top list the various specific categories that are featured on the site, including Free CNA Training, Becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant, and CNA Programs.



Along the right hand side of the home page is a listing of cities that offer CNA training; clicking on any of the city names will bring up another page filled with information on the colleges and training classes in the area that offer the program, as well as contact information for those schools.



About CNA Training Class

CNA Training Class offers free information on local CNA Training Classes in over 100 cities. People who want to become CNAs will find our website a valuable resource in their career path towards becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant. For more information, please visit http://www.cnatrainingclass.net