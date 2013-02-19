CNAedu.com Anticipates the Affordable Care Act to Cause Shortage of Trained Health Care Professional

Brentwood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- As they prepare for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), often referred to as Obamacare, many state legislatures are realizing there aren’t enough medical professionals to serve the soon-to-be insured. Add the aging baby boomers to the mix, and it’s easy to see why medical professionals like certified nursing assistants (CNAs) are in such demand. Becoming a CNA is a relatively quick and simple way to get a foot in the health care industry. But since it’s hard to know where to start when embarking on a medical career, CNAedu offers comprehensive training resources to help prospective aides strike while the iron is hot.



A recent study performed by the Healthcare Association of New York State has concluded that throughout the state of New York in 2012 there was a shortage of 374 primary care physicians. This accounts for 31% of the total physician demand, and is up from an 18% shortfall for the year 2011. The HANYS study looked at health care trends for the physician population. It determined that with full implementation of the Affordable Care Act in 2014, primary care physicians will be increasingly in short supply. Already due to the current doctor shortage, state lawmakers in states like California are working to redefine who can provide health care. This effort, if successful, would give more authority to nurse practitioners, physician assistants, optometrists, and pharmacists.



Another consideration is the lack of provisions that address illegal immigrants in the health care law. President Barack Obama is currently planning to provide a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. If enacted this will further increase the demand for trained health care professionals.



By 2050, the senior population will reach 88.5 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and under Obamacare, more people than ever will have access to medical care. The Affordable Care Act enacts reforms that will offer health insurance coverage to 44 million uninsured Americans. The stage is set for CNAs, who are the backbone of hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and home health programs, to capitalize on the demand. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a faster than average job growth of 20 percent over the next seven years for CNAs.



“Becoming a certified nursing assistant is a great way to get started in the health care industry,” says CNAedu’s Brooke Campbell. CNAs can get health care experience under their belt while simultaneously earning money for nursing school or pre-med classes.



Additionally, CNA training is affordable. In fact, with growing demand, institutions often bend over backward to get people trained. Some states offer grants that make training practically free, and many nursing homes offer free classes and guaranteed employment upon completion. Certified nurse aide training can take anywhere from three to 12 weeks, making it one of the quickest paths to working in health care.



CNAedu has done the legwork and compiled a wealth of state- and city-specific resources, including requirements for Nursing Assistant certification as well as contact information for facilities across the nation offering CNA training and a variety of Nurse Aide classes.



