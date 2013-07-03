CNation.net Releases Guide Explaining How to Cheaply Host a Minecraft Server for Only $5 Per Month

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Minecraft is one of the world’s most popular and unique video games available. The adventurous world-building game can be played on PC and Xbox 360, and the best way to enjoy Minecraft is by hosting a server with friends.



Some people are under the mistaken impression that hosting a Minecraft server has to be expensive. Fortunately, there are ways for those on tight budgets to host Minecraft servers. At CNation.net, visitors will learn how to host a Minecraft server on any budget. The website recently released a guide that explains how to cheaply host a Minecraft server.



The CNation.net guide explains that there are several different ways to cheaply host a Minecraft server. Players with very good internet connections can host a Minecraft server themselves for free. Unfortunately, only players who have internet connections with strong upload capabilities will be able to provide reliable hosting, and anyone with a medium or low internet connection will find hosting a Minecraft server to be a frustrating experience.



As a spokesperson for CNation.net explains, that’s why many players turn to cheap server hosting:



“Cheap Minecraft server hosting provides an option to players who want to build a powerful Minecraft server but don’t have the internet connection to do that at home. Most residential lines simply don’t have the bandwidth to host a Minecraft server, and besides – installing server plugins and doing regular backups for that server can be overly complicated for those who aren’t computer geniuses. That’s why we encourage Minecraft players to purchase cheap server hosting using our top recommended provider.”



That recommended provider offers cheap Minecraft hosting for as little as $5.19 per month. The basic plan provides support for one to four players along with 256MB of dedicated RAM. Meanwhile, the most expensive Minecraft server plan costs $83.82 per month and supports up to 64 players along with 4GB of dedicated RAM. There are over a dozen Minecraft server plans in total, making it easy for players to choose the plan that works for their needs and budget range.



As a spokesperson for CNation.net explains, good Minecraft server hosts are easy to spot:



“We only recommend Minecraft server hosts that fulfill important qualities, including good value, customer service, and guaranteed memory. We also only recommend hosts that offer a free website, one click plugin installs, bukkit support, and daily backups. All of those features distinguish average Minecraft server hosts from great Minecraft server hosts.”



Those interested in learning more about renting a Minecraft server or hosting their own cheap Minecraft server can visit CNation.net today for all the information they need.



About CNation.net

CNation.net is a Minecraft fansite that recently released a guide explaining how to host a Minecraft server at a cheap price. The site shows visitors how to host their own Minecraft server or purchase a server from a top recommended provider for as little as $5 per month. For more information, please visit: http://cnation.net