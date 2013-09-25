CNC Routing Machine at Trilogiq USA Expo Demonstrates Holistic Material Handling

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Trilogiq USA’s CNC Routing Machine has expanded in-house capabilities to create customizable shadow boards, kit trays, dunnage rails, and partition trays. The advantages of the manufacturing machine include: zero-tooling dunnage, improved quality, improved delivery, as well as improved cost. The Trilogiq USA Expo will include demonstrations of the CNC machine solutions as well as Automated Guided Carts and Designing Solutions with Google SketchUp.



The Trilogiq USA Second Annual Material Handling Solution Expo is to be held on October 10th for manufacturing leaders. The focus will be how distribution centers can become more effective. The company, based in Livonia, Michigan, develops new methods and applications for manufacturing companies. Years of growth in capabilities, geographic reach, and comprehensive one-stop-shopping solutions have created a wide scope and value proposition for Trilogiq USA’s customers.



Final Registration for the Trilogiq USA Solution Expo must be made immediately at http://info.trilogiqusa.com/register-today-to-attend-trilogiqs-solution-expo--open-house.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



Recently Trilogiq USA was awarded the first-ever Partner Achievement Award from Seegrid, the maker of robotic industrial trucks also known as flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry.



Other strategic partners include Jervis B Webb; Trilogiq USA is a value added reseller (VAR) for Webb's Smart Cart automatic guided cart (AGC) product line, with the capability to design and fully integrate AGC systems.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430