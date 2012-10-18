Asheville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Altech-Eco Corporation of Asheville, North Carolina announced today that they have obtained Certificates of Conformity (C.O.C.) from the Environmental Protection Agency for both their CNG BI-FUELED & DEDICATED conversion systems for the 2013 Ford 2.0L Transit Connect with Ford supplied CNG gaseous prepped engine. The CNG prepped engines come with hardened exhaust valves and valve seats for improved wear resistance and durability for CNG fuel systems. This insures the original Ford Engine and Powertrain Limited Warranty remains intact. The dedicated version converts the vehicle to operate 100% on CNG and the Bi-Fuel version enables the vehicle to operate on either CNG or gasoline and allows users to take advantage of using CNG as a cleaner burning and more economical alternative fuel when available.



By using an AEC CNG Powered Conversion System, US consumers will have the opportunity not only to help the environment but also to significantly reduce dependency on foreign oil, while saving significant money at the fuel pump. CNG is cheaper as a fuel and has been proven to produce significantly less harmful emissions of pollutants like nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM), carbon dioxide (CO2), hydrocarbons (UHC), carbon monoxide (CO), and sulfur oxides (SOx) as compared to gasoline or diesel fuel.



"Making America less dependent on foreign oil is a national priority. Stop sending our money overseas and start using a domestically produced fuel like CNG." says Miles George, Vice President of Altech-Eco.



Altech-Eco’s seamless integrated systems are designed in collaboration with a Ford approved QCM (Qualified Calibration Modifier) for real-fleet applications that deliver excellent horsepower and torque while delivering ultimate load situations and performs in extreme cold or extreme heat, high or low altitudes, or any inclement weather condition.



