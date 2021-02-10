Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The Latest Released Global CNG Cylinders market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Global CNG Cylinders market.



Major Players in This Report Include

Beijing Tianhai Industry (China), Quantum Tech (United States), Luxfer Group (U.K), Lianzhong Composites (China), Ullit (United States), Worthington Industries (United States), CIMC ENRIC (U.K), Faber Industries (United States), Praxair Tech. (United States) and Everest Kanto Cylinders (India)



Definition:

With the rising environmental issues such as climatic changes and depleting ozone layer, many nations across the globe have deployed CNG in power production. Global warming which is a major environmental issue because of the increased level of greenhouse gases. These gases occur naturally in the atmosphere and reductions of these gases have been a major concern globally. The rising level of these gases is due to the burning of fossil fuels. CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) is a fuel which can be used in place of gasoline, diesel fuel, and propane/LPG. Over the years the wide gap between oil and natural gas has resulted in fuel conversions and has driven the market of CNG cylinders. Countries like China, India, and Pakistan use CNG as an alternative fuel as these countries are dependent on other countries for oil to meet their needs. The CNG usage in place of fossil fuel emits less harmful pollutants, in turn, reduces the concentration of pollutants in the atmosphere. The factors like increasing gasoline and diesel fuel prices, reducing the cost of natural gas, rising environmental concern, and rising demand in Asia-Pacific is making CNG a viable option for the automotive industry.



Types of Products, Applications and Global CNG Cylinders Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis.



Growth Drivers

- Increasing number of natural gas vehicles (NGVs)

- Lower prices of natural gas than gasoline and diesel

- Increasing consumer's environmental awareness.

Market Trends

- Increase in the number of green fleet and development of type V tanks.

Roadblocks

- Increase in the price of composite cylinders

- Limited refueling infrastructure.



The Global CNG Cylinders market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The Global CNG Cylinders is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Metal CNG Cylinders, Glass Fiber CNG Cylinders, Carbon Fiber CNG Cylinders), Application (Light Duty Vehicles, Medium Duty Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicles), Most applied CNG cylinders (Light Duty Vehicles, Medium Duty Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicles), Material (Metal, Glass fiber Composite, Carbon fiber Composite), Source (Associated Gas, Non-associated Gas, Unconventional Sources)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global CNG Cylinders market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Global CNG Cylinders Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global CNG Cylinders Market

The report highlights Global CNG Cylinders market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global CNG Cylinders, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Global CNG Cylinders Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global CNG Cylinders Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global CNG Cylinders Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global CNG Cylinders Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global CNG Cylinders Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Global CNG Cylinders Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Global CNG Cylinders Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global CNG Cylinders Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global CNG Cylinders Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global CNG Cylinders Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



What are the market factors that are explained in the Global CNG Cylinders Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Global CNG Cylinders Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



