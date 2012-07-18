Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the CNG Vehicle market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 14.01 percent in terms of units sold over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors for this growth is the increasing oil consumption in Europe. The CNG Vehicle market in Europe has also been witnessing the rising demand for bi-fuel vehicles that can run on CNG as well as gasoline. However, lack of proper infrastructure is acting as a barrier to the market’s growth.



TechNavio's report, the CNG Vehicle Market in Europe 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the CNG Vehicle market in the Europe landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the market for CNG vehicles.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Fiat S.p.A., Daimler AG, Adam Opel AG, and Volkswagen AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: SEAT S.A., Audi AG, Volvo AB, Saab Automobile AB, Industrial Vehicle Corp., MAN Truck and Bus AG, Van Hool NV, and Scania AB.



