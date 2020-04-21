CNG Vehicles Market Competitive Landscape & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis in Next Few Years by General Motors, Volkswagen, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, EvoBus GmbH

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "CNG Vehicles Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2030." According to the report, the global CNG vehicles market accounted for over US$ 160 billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2030.



Prominent Players:



Some of the prominent players present in the CNG vehicles market include Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Volkswagen, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, EvoBus GmbH, MAN, Suzuki Motor Corporation, FCA US LLC, and Hyundai Motor Group, among others.



Growth Analysis:



Moreover, the promotion of CNG vehicles by OEM manufacturers owing to their fuel efficiency, reduced maintenance costs, and emission features will further bolster market growth. CNG does not contain any additives and burns without leaving behind any by-products, the absence of such by-products prevents the contamination of engine parts and engine oil. Technological advancements and increasing investments to obtain CNG from renewable sources, is creating opportunities for the global compressed natural gas vehicles market.



The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for CNG vehicles and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The development of CNG infrastructure in major countries, stable growth of the automotive industry and a large customer base in the region are expected to drive market growth in the Asia Pacific region.



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years - 2016 & 2017; Base Year - 2018; Forecast Years - 2019 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecast Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



