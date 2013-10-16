Cnn Bizz Launches First Business Directory with Live Help

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The new CNN BIZZ online business directory connects customers to top-rated merchants and trustworthy professionals in their area. And feature a deals marketplace, local business news and events.



CNN BIZZ offers the first business directory Live Help Service that allows customers to chat with a CNN BIZZ agent and gets the fastest answers to their questions and allows business owners to get quick assistance with anything they need from creating a business listing to uploading photos.



The website is intended to simplify local search needs of consumers and provide advertisers with an opportunity to tap into millions of monthly unique visitors and grow their business. The site offers advertisers a full business page with photo, video product galleries, coupons, business news and events, Google map and more. National brand advertisers can show their brand without breaking their budget. The site is updated constantly all through the day.



Speaking on the occasion, Lauren Camble CNN BIZZ Spokesperson said, “We are very excited to launch this new online directory. We are the first directory with Live Help Service and are ready to build a partnership with business owners and customers by delivering exceptional service” She further added, “We aim to emerge as the preferred alternative when it comes to finding a perfect platform for businesses and customers. We have a great future in front of us.”



According to the sources, local business owners can reach millions of customers by adding their business to the renowned website of the company. The platform has several business categories including travel and transport, shopping and stores, wedding, senior services, sports and recreations, professional services, real estate, pet, outdoor garden, restaurants, bars and desserts, other consumer services, other consumer products, moving and storage, insurance, interior design, personal development, health, food and beverages, industrial, funeral services, florist and gifts, education, daycare and entertainment and media production to name a few.



About CNN BIZZ

CNNBizz.com is one of the most renowned business directories that connect millions of customers with top-rated merchants and professionals in their area. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.



Contact Information:

Contact Person: Lauren Camble

Contact Number: 404-820-6490

Website: http://www.cnnbizz.com/directory/

Email: lauren@cnnbizz.com