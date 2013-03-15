CNN Report on New General Electric (GE) Investment in Germany Discussed on Blog DigitalOlympus.com

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- On March 15, finance and business technology research firm DigitalOlympus.com comments on a recent CNN news story about the new General Electric (GE) investment move in Germany.



A recent CNN news story reveals that U.S. mega firm General Electric (GE) is poised to increase its investment in Germany's bustling economy amidst a general lack-luster economic outlook for the rest of the eurozone.



According to the CNN report, Nani Beccalli-Falco, CEO of GE Europe said 'Germany is the "economic locomotive" of Europe', and that 'the company [GE] wanted to strengthen its position in the continent's largest economy.'



Responding to the CNN story, DigitalOlympus.com observed that the move could not have come at a better time for GE, with Europe’s economy becoming increasingly dependent on Germany. “Although many countries in the European Union are feeling the squeeze of the region's debt crisis, Beccalli-Falco sees cause for optimism in some parts of Europe” the article reported.



Researchers at DigitalOlympus.com hailed the move as an example of business intelligence in action; by analyzing the European economic situation, conducting due diligence investigations, and harnessing the economic data and facts at their disposal, GE was able to realize the suitability of Germany as a major investment destination, and they took the initiative.



“The move by GE can be seen as a classic example of business intelligence in action. GE was able to study the economic climate of Europe in order to determine that Germany is currently a powerhouse capable of taking investment, multiplying it across the eurozone due to the dependency of other member nations, and attracting more business from within and outside” said Monty Dimkpa, lead editor with DigitalOlympus.com.



DigitalOlympus.com promotes business intelligence practices in business and advocates the use of corporate investigations and other measures to analytically determine best business moves for optimum returns on investment.



