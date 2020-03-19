CNS Digital Therapeutics Market Overview, Application and Future Grow at 31.6% CAGR - Pear Therapeutics, Dthera Sciences, Akili Interactive Labs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Digital therapeutics application are anticipated to boost rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as alzheimer's and currently there is no marketed medicine for the disease and that has added up to the burden on the healthcare system. Moreover,reduction in healthcare costs, patient convenience and user-friendliness of the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising on investing for development of CNS digital therapeutics device by major companies across the globe to introduce new devices for CNS disorders along with faster FDA approval of these devices.



Top Key Players are:



The prominent players in the CNS digital therapeutics market are Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Dthera Sciences, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc, Epicadence, CLICK THERAPEUTICS, INC., Cognoa, GAIA AG, MindSciences, Brainmarc and MedRhythms among others.



Analysis of Report:



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "CNS Digital Therapeutics Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the CNS digital therapeutics market is estimated to be over US$ 737.5 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a 31.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



The rising prevalence of neurological diseases is on among the major factors driving the growth of CNS digital therapeutics market. According to Alzheimer organization, alzheimer's disease is one among the most expensive disease, the treatment expenditure is higher compared to that for treatment of several cancers. Though there is no definite cure available for alzheimer disease, digital therapeutics here can play a pivotal role in helping in treatment of such neurological disease in a cost effective way compared to the conventional medicines.



Regional Analysis:



North America holds the largest market share owing to technologically advanced medical infrastructure, increase in the incidences of chronic diseases and increase in geriatric population is anticipated to lead the growth in this region in the forecast period. Moreover, improving reimbursement structure that aims in reducing healthcare expenditure and increasing investment in CNS digital therapeutic devices through government funding's are a key growth factors for the growth of the market.



Table of Content:



5. UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs)

Product Portfolio Assessment

Winning Imperative: Seeking Investments for Achieving Sustainable Development Goals



6. GLOBAL CNS DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISEASE INDICATION

Alzheimer's Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Epilepsy

Other Disease Indications



7. GLOBAL CNS DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USERS

Providers

Payers

Patients

Pharmaceutical Companies



